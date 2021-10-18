NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 12,835 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 368,524 shares.The stock last traded at $19.60 and had previously closed at $19.68.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.09.

The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.52.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $16.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.08 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 149.51% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Hsiao D. Lieu sold 2,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $306,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock worth $1,107,500 in the last quarter. Insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,365,000 after acquiring an additional 238,964 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 130.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,323,000 after buying an additional 112,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 273,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

