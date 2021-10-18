NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Sees Large Volume Increase

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 12,835 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 368,524 shares.The stock last traded at $19.60 and had previously closed at $19.68.

NGM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.52. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 2.02.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 149.51% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $16.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.08 million. As a group, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $390,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hsiao D. Lieu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,500 over the last quarter. Insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 115,612.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. 55.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.