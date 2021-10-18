Nia Impact Advisors LLC Acquires 450 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SEDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,708,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,529,000 after purchasing an additional 711,248 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 4,796.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 285,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,087,000 after purchasing an additional 279,749 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 39.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 771,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,465,000 after purchasing an additional 219,085 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 227.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 304,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,452,000 after purchasing an additional 211,295 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth about $56,922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $4.66 on Monday, hitting $304.15. The stock had a trading volume of 9,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,325. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $377.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.38, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.72.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEDG. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their target price for the company from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.58.

In other news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total value of $291,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.69, for a total value of $773,816.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,560 shares in the company, valued at $8,011,416.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $5,735,446. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

