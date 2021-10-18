Nia Impact Advisors LLC Buys 907 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Etsy comprises about 2.7% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $5,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy during the second quarter worth approximately $83,788,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the second quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 55.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 90.5% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 418,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,246,000 after buying an additional 198,993 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $335,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $181,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,485 shares of company stock worth $17,217,142. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded up $7.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $228.56. The stock had a trading volume of 45,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,647. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 63.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.35. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.49 and a 1 year high of $251.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ETSY shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Roth Capital cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Etsy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.73.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.