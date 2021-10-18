Nia Impact Advisors LLC Grows Position in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares during the quarter. Maxeon Solar Technologies makes up approximately 1.8% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Nia Impact Advisors LLC owned 0.49% of Maxeon Solar Technologies worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXN. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter worth $69,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 24.4% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at $207,000. 42.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAXN stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.16. 6,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,032. The stock has a market cap of $619.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $57.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.00.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $175.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.80 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAXN shares. Raymond James cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

