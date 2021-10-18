Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Short Interest Up 27.3% in September

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the September 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Nippon Steel stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.32. Nippon Steel has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $21.63.

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.69. Nippon Steel had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter.

NIPPON STEEL CORP. engages in the manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication; Engineering and Construction; Chemicals; New Materials; and System Solutions. The Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication segment produces and distributes steel sheets, plates, bars and wire rods, pipes and tubes, and machinery parts.

