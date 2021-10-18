Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp lessened its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 9.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,028 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22,688.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,463,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,708 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,258,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,599,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,350,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,192,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $581,783,000 after acquiring an additional 125,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.53.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NSC stock opened at $275.58 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $196.15 and a 12-month high of $295.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $68.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $254.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.78.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.09 dividend. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

