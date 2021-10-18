Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC) Short Interest Update

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:NGC opened at $9.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74. Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29.

About Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

