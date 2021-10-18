Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC) Short Interest Update

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:NGC opened at $9.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74. Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29.
About Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III
