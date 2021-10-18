Northern Trust Corp Has $422.50 Million Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,599,662 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 223,580 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $422,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 59,500 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Ossiam lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 11,463 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 9,325 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 14,855 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PXD opened at $190.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.75. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $196.64.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.59%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PXD. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.27.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

