Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,318,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 87,850 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.83% of General Dynamics worth $436,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $36,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 769.2% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $208.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.89. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $208.93.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.45.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.