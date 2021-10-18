Northern Trust Corp Sells 48,592 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,115,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,592 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $334,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 11.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 416.5% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 45,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,796,000 after purchasing an additional 37,083 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.0% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 18.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 648,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,038,000 after purchasing an additional 100,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 16.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 195,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,454,000 after purchasing an additional 27,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total value of $2,417,837.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total value of $3,104,924.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $8,770,152 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $333.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.66. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.30 and a 12-month high of $337.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. On average, analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.21%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ESS shares. Truist lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.22.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

