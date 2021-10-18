Northern Trust Corp Sells 54,994 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,965,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 54,994 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $358,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 518,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,886,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,532 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 359,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,061,000 after purchasing an additional 88,183 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DHI opened at $87.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.32 and a 52 week high of $106.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.68 and a 200 day moving average of $92.31.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

DHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James raised D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.06.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.