Northern Trust Corp Sells 70,473 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,869,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,473 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.93% of L3Harris Technologies worth $404,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 7.2% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 58,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 45,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,737,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 75.4% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 14.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LHX opened at $239.07 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $240.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

A number of research firms have commented on LHX. Morgan Stanley lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.69.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total value of $13,935,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total value of $19,756,732.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,174 shares of company stock worth $96,940,483 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

