Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 342,692 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 84,599 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWBI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,288,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,619,000 after purchasing an additional 873,028 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 194.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,673 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after buying an additional 430,720 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,786,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,373,000 after buying an additional 194,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,487 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after buying an additional 156,895 shares during the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $13.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average of $13.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.64. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $150.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.13 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 27.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.39%.

NWBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.01.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $134,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 104,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,709. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.