Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 325 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 68.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Regency Centers by 181.5% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REG. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 92,727 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $6,491,817.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $232,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 97,049 shares of company stock worth $6,793,636 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REG opened at $70.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $33.29 and a 12-month high of $71.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

