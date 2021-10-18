Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $762,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 231.7% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 17,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 180.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF stock opened at $45.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.54 and its 200 day moving average is $42.72. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $46.85.

