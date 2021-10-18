Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 4.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Lincoln National by 2.8% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 0.8% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 32,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 4.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $72.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $74.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.65 and its 200 day moving average is $66.15. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LNC. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.93.

In other Lincoln National news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $10,807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

