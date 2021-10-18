Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 57.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,761 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 20.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 120,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,264,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,872,000 after buying an additional 1,103,257 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 29.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 924,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,669,000 after buying an additional 212,806 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $1,201,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 23.4% in the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 58,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $20.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.13 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.88.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.34%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

