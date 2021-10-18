Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 417.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,689 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Gerson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 23,940 shares of company stock worth $550,308 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

FSK opened at $22.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.82. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.56.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.75 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 94.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.