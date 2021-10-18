Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $334,000 Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Amdocs by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $80.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.33. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $54.68 and a 52 week high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Amdocs’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 34.37%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

