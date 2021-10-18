Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) Short Interest Down 26.9% in September

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the September 15th total of 66,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 112,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences during the second quarter worth about $288,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

NVOS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.72. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,572. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21. Novo Integrated Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $14.98.

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of medical services. The firm offers specialized physiotherapy, chiropractic care, occupational therapy, eldercare, laser therapeutics, massage therapy, acupuncture, chiropodist, neurological functions, kinesiology and dental services. Its multi-disciplinary healthcare services and protocols are directed at assessment, treatment, management, rehabilitation, and prevention through its clinics, affiliate clinics, retirement homes, and long-term facilities.

