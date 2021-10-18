Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Short Interest Down 26.5% in September

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the September 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMCO. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 229,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $1,051,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $466,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $1,494,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 417.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 217,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 175,599 shares during the period.

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,472. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.27. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $16.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%.

About Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

