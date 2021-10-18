Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.75. Occidental Petroleum reported earnings per share of ($0.84) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 173.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to $3.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.76) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OXY. Truist increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.04.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $31.66 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $34.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,022 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

