ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and $21,098.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded 14% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wolf Safe Poor People (WSPP) traded up 1,920,688.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00068180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00070129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.72 or 0.00102940 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,982.09 or 1.00088695 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,715.62 or 0.06098378 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol

Buying and Selling ODIN PROTOCOL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars.

