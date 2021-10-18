OIN Finance (OIN) Hits Market Capitalization of $10.91 Million

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. During the last week, OIN Finance has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One OIN Finance coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OIN Finance has a total market capitalization of $10.91 million and $277,037.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OIN Finance alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00042435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.96 or 0.00199940 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00089804 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

About OIN Finance

OIN Finance (OIN) is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,950,759 coins. OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

OIN Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OIN Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OIN Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OIN Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.