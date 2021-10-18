OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIK)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIK) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Separately, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF by 42.0% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CHIK opened at $28.51 on Monday. Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $39.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.59.

