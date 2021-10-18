OLD Mission Capital LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,388 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000.

Get iShares MSCI Poland ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Poland ETF stock opened at $23.87 on Monday. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Poland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Poland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.