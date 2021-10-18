OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $962,000 Holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NJAN. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at $490,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after buying an additional 34,159 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at $1,575,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA NJAN opened at $41.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.55. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $37.15 and a 1-year high of $41.80.

