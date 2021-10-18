OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Herman Miller in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Herman Miller by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Herman Miller during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Herman Miller during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Herman Miller in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLHR stock opened at $38.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.60. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $51.24.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $789.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.20 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is currently 22.52%.

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Herman Miller from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

In other news, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 12,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $527,274.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $201,181.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

