OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 13,311 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:DAUG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:DAUG) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,311 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 1.28% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

DAUG stock opened at $34.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.45 and its 200-day moving average is $34.29. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August has a twelve month low of $31.33 and a twelve month high of $34.78.

