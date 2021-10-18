OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares Currency Hedged JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:HJPX)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:HJPX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares Currency Hedged JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HJPX opened at $36.60 on Monday. iShares Currency Hedged JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $28.54 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.14.

