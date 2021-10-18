Old National Bancorp (ONB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $204.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.33 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect Old National Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $17.05 on Monday. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $21.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average of $17.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.33%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Old National Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 729,895 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Old National Bancorp worth $12,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ONB. Piper Sandler upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

