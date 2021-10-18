Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Shares Down 5% on Insider Selling

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) was down 5% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $28.81 and last traded at $29.18. Approximately 6,034 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 221,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.71.

Specifically, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 4,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $105,672.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $135,003.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,041 shares in the company, valued at $181,024.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,842. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OLMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Olema Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.98.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLMA. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,211,000 after acquiring an additional 768,311 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 26,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

