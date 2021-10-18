Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Stake Decreased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Olin were worth $5,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Olin during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Olin during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Olin during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Olin during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Olin during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,778,768.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $148,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

Olin stock opened at $49.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $52.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. Olin’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently -59.26%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

