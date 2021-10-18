Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Insider Nithya B. Das Sells 1,921 Shares

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) insider Nithya B. Das sold 1,921 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $55,420.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of OLO traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.41. 623,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,706. Olo Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.29.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLO. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in OLO by 5.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in OLO by 25.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OLO in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in OLO by 137.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in OLO during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

