OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Raised to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OMVKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered OMV Aktiengesellschaft from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OMVKY opened at $63.67 on Friday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $64.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.42.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

