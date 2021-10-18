On Holding AG’s (NYSE:ONON) Quiet Period Will End on October 25th

ON’s (NYSE:ONON) quiet period will end on Monday, October 25th. ON had issued 31,100,000 shares in its public offering on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $746,400,000 based on an initial share price of $24.00. During ON’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ONON shares. Williams Capital started coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.78.

Get ON alerts:

ONON stock opened at $29.72 on Monday. ON has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $40.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the third quarter worth $84,000.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.