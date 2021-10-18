On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Trading Up 4.1%

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB) was up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 383 ($5.00) and last traded at GBX 378.50 ($4.95). Approximately 133,520 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 409,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 363.50 ($4.75).

Separately, Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on shares of On the Beach Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 361.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 366.76. The company has a market cap of £626.04 million and a PE ratio of -20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

