ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) PT Raised to $67.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 1.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OKE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.42.

ONEOK stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.95. 6,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,711,596. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $65.69. The company has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.15.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

