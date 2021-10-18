OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Position Boosted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in OneWater Marine were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Equity Holdings LP raised its stake in OneWater Marine by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 385,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 203,907 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the first quarter worth $241,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the first quarter worth $3,275,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 7,416.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 20,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 8.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEW stock opened at $41.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $56.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 3.94.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.66. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $404.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.06 million. Equities analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ONEW shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lowered their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneWater Marine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.

In related news, Director John Troiano sold 12,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $567,384.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total transaction of $62,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,270. 24.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

