Onion Global (NYSE:OG) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG)’s share price dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.63 and last traded at $9.72. Approximately 4,174 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 222,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.81.

Onion Global (NYSE:OG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $107.87 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Onion Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Onion Global (NYSE:OG)

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform includes brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products.

