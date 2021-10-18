Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 707 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DGX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,359,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,158,000 after acquiring an additional 628,637 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 978,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,108,000 after acquiring an additional 475,437 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,705,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $218,853,000 after acquiring an additional 316,001 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,165,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $417,717,000 after acquiring an additional 240,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,572,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $338,615,000 after acquiring an additional 223,054 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $142.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.74 and a 200-day moving average of $138.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $160.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 22.18%.

In related news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451 over the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on DGX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.80.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

