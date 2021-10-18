Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 1,018 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Dover were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOV. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Dover during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Dover by 334.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Dover during the second quarter worth $50,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 30.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.00.

Shares of DOV opened at $165.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.73. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $108.00 and a 52-week high of $176.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 35.27%.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

