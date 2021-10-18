Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New Investment in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 11.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,122,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,418,000 after buying an additional 720,267 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ALLETE by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,335,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,407,000 after purchasing an additional 113,724 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,291,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,386,000 after buying an additional 59,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,140,000 after buying an additional 41,815 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 847,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,334,000 after buying an additional 93,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

In other ALLETE news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $226,083.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE stock opened at $63.75 on Monday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.75 and a 12 month high of $73.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.02.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.22%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

