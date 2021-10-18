Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Stock Holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,227 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,048,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,996,000 after buying an additional 73,762 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,395,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,390,000 after buying an additional 293,290 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,616,000 after buying an additional 310,000 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,134,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,300,000 after buying an additional 54,982 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,009,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,961,000 after buying an additional 346,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNX shares. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.88.

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $126,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.11, for a total value of $530,570.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,141.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,761 shares of company stock worth $1,560,928 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $105.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $130.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX).

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.