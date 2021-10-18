Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trims Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,464 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.7% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 6.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 13.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 5.7% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on WERN. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

WERN opened at $44.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.05. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $49.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $649.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.99 million. Equities analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.53%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

