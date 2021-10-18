OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) Short Interest Update

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 763,300 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the September 15th total of 588,900 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OpGen during the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OpGen during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in OpGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in OpGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in OpGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OPGN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.05. 25,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,815,803. OpGen has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $4.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.49. The firm has a market cap of $78.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of -0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. OpGen had a negative net margin of 906.54% and a negative return on equity of 99.01%. The company had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 million. Analysts forecast that OpGen will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of OpGen in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st.

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

