Oppenheimer Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for General Electric (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for General Electric in a report released on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. General Electric’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded General Electric from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on General Electric from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.19.

NYSE GE opened at $104.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $114.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.41 and its 200-day moving average is $105.13. General Electric has a one year low of $55.48 and a one year high of $115.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 6.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,932,886,000 after buying an additional 51,786,710 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,629,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,838,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633,131 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,338,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,815,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,566 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in General Electric by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 60,649,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $796,325,000 after purchasing an additional 31,449,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in General Electric by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,691,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $776,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,743 shares during the last quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

