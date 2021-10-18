Orange (EPA:ORA) PT Set at €15.50 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Orange (EPA:ORA) received a €15.50 ($18.24) target price from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 62.95% from the company’s current price.

ORA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.10 ($11.88) price target on Orange in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Orange in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) price objective on Orange in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Orange in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Orange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.46 ($14.66).

EPA:ORA opened at €9.51 ($11.19) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.88. Orange has a 12-month low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 12-month high of €15.80 ($18.59).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

