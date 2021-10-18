OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Shares Bought by Nia Impact Advisors LLC

Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of OraSure Technologies worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 18.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,054,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $142,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,891 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,671,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,845,000 after purchasing an additional 634,826 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,657,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,086,000 after purchasing an additional 20,433 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,575,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,720,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in OraSure Technologies by 46.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,972,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,909,000 after buying an additional 624,524 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

OSUR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,167. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average of $10.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.14 and a beta of -0.28. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.50 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 2.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

